Telangana: Non-duty liquor worth Rs 4 Lakh seized in Moinabad

Hyderabad: Telangana excise officials on Sunday, May 11, seized non-duty liquor worth Rs 4 lakh from a farmhouse in Moinabad.

Following the raid, the excise officials seized 52 bottles of liquor from the house. An investigation into the matter revealed that the liquor was being used during a private event.

The excise department said that the organisers had neither obtained permission to serve alcohol nor used duty-paid liquor approved by the Telangana Excise Department.

Also Read Harvard University publishes case study on Hyderabad Metro Rail

The organisers procured foreign liquor from Delhi and Goa. The seized items include 50 bottles of Black Label, four Goa-based liquor bottles, and other non-duty and duty-paid brands, without legal clearance.

Excise officials on Sunday, May 11 seized non-duty liquor worth Rs 4 lakh from a farmhouse in Moinabad.



Following the raid, the excise officials seized 52 bottles of liquor from the house. An investigation into the matter revealed that the liquor was being used during a private… pic.twitter.com/OuKVLcmTfW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 11, 2025

Following the seizure, the excise department registered a case against the organisers.