Telangana: Non-duty liquor worth Rs 4 Lakh seized in Moinabad

Seven arrested for possessing non-duty liquor

Hyderabad: Telangana excise officials on Sunday, May 11, seized non-duty liquor worth Rs 4 lakh from a farmhouse in Moinabad.

Following the raid, the excise officials seized 52 bottles of liquor from the house. An investigation into the matter revealed that the liquor was being used during a private event.

The excise department said that the organisers had neither obtained permission to serve alcohol nor used duty-paid liquor approved by the Telangana Excise Department.

The organisers procured foreign liquor from Delhi and Goa. The seized items include 50 bottles of Black Label, four Goa-based liquor bottles, and other non-duty and duty-paid brands, without legal clearance.

Following the seizure, the excise department registered a case against the organisers.

