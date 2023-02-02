Telangana: Notification for 1553 vacancies in electricity department soon

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Minister Jagadish Reddy has directed CMD Raghuma Reddy to issue notification for the appointment of 1553 Junior Lineman (JLM) and Assistant Engineer/Electrical openings in TSSPDCL.

The Power Minister said that the demand for electricity could increase to 15,500 MW next summer. He directed the officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to meet the demand for electricity.

Minister Jagadish Reddy convened a review meeting with Transco and Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao and other top officials. After considering various issues, he urged to issue a notification for making appointments on mixed vacancies by taking necessary steps for uninterrupted power supply in the current Rabi season and next summer according to the demand for electricity.