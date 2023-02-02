Telangana: Notification for 1553 vacancies in electricity department soon

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Updated: 2nd February 2023 1:19 pm IST
Munugode bypoll: ECI issues notice to Telangana Minister over 'no vote, no scheme' speech
Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Minister Jagadish Reddy has directed CMD Raghuma Reddy to issue notification for the appointment of 1553 Junior Lineman (JLM) and Assistant Engineer/Electrical openings in TSSPDCL.

The Power Minister said that the demand for electricity could increase to 15,500 MW next summer. He directed the officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to meet the demand for electricity.

Minister Jagadish Reddy convened a review meeting with Transco and Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao and other top officials. After considering various issues, he urged to issue a notification for making appointments on mixed vacancies by taking necessary steps for uninterrupted power supply in the current Rabi season and next summer according to the demand for electricity.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button