Telangana: Notification for civil assistant surgeon jobs released

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government’s Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Monday released a notification for filling up vacancies of civil assistant surgeon job posts in the health, medical and family welfare department.

A press note from the MHSRB informed that the applicants seeking weightage points for contract or outsourced service can upload their experience certificate in the prescribed format in Annexure III B and Annexure III C.

Applicants who have uploaded their certificates in the wrong format in Annexure III B and Annexure III C are being given another chance to upload the correct certificate. The edit option will be available from 10:30 am on 21 September 2022 to 5:00 pm on 27 September 2022.

No further opportunities will be given to edit or re-upload the correct certificates, the MHSRB said. “No marks will be awarded in such cases,” the note added.

For further details, applicants interested in civil assistant surgeon jobs can visit the official website.