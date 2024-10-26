Telangana: Nov 6 deadline for voter registration in MLC constituencies

Hyderabad: The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Telangana has informed that the last date for voter registration for the MLC constituency or in other words graduates constituencies (Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar) and teachers constituencies (Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar) will end on November 6.
Prospective voters can submit their form-19 by the deadline.
The notification for Graduate constituency voter registration is for the following districts – Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar.
Similarly, the notification for Teachers constituency voter registration is for the following districts – Warangal, Khammam, Nalagonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad.
For more information contact 1950 toll-free number.