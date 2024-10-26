Telangana: Nov 6 deadline for voter registration in MLC constituencies

Hyderabad: The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Telangana has informed that the last date for voter registration for the MLC constituency or in other words graduates constituencies (Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar) and teachers constituencies (Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar) will end on November 6.

Graduates Constituency Voter Registration:

Medak – Nizamabad – Adilabad – Karimnagar District

Teachers Constituency Voter Registration:

Warangal – Khammam – Nalgonda

Medak – Nizamabad – Adilabad – Karimnagar District

Registrations will be upto 06-11-2024

For More Info:

Call 1950… pic.twitter.com/C2oA6OVvPz — Chief Electoral Officer Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) October 26, 2024

Prospective voters can submit their form-19 by the deadline.

The notification for Graduate constituency voter registration is for the following districts – Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar.

Similarly, the notification for Teachers constituency voter registration is for the following districts – Warangal, Khammam, Nalagonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad.

For more information contact 1950 toll-free number.