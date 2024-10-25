Germany visa quota for skilled Indians increased to 90,000 annually

Hyderabad: In a major boost to Indo-German relations, Germany has announced a significant increase in visa allocations for skilled Indian professionals, raising the annual cap from 20,000 to an impressive 90,000.

This fourfold increase marks a strategic move to enhance economic ties and leverage India’s highly skilled workforce to address Germany’s labor needs.

PM Modi’s announcement on Germany’s visa quota increase for Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this development during the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German business. He expressed optimism about Germany’s decision.

This expansion in the Germany visa for Indians is expected to open doors for more professionals across various sectors.

The decision to increase the visa cap reflects Germany’s growing interest in India’s talent pool. The expanded annual quota will create enhanced opportunities for Indian professionals in sectors such as information technology, engineering, healthcare, and more.

Addressing Germany’s skilled labor shortage

Germany is facing an aging population and subsequent labor shortages in multiple industries, from technology to healthcare.

By increasing the Germany visa for Indians from 20,000 to 90,000 annually, Germany aims to attract skilled Indian professionals who can support its economic growth and technological advancements.

The increased quota will streamline the process for Indian professionals seeking opportunities in Germany, potentially making immigration procedures more efficient and facilitating smoother transitions for newcomers. This expansion in visa quota for Indians will also strengthen bilateral relations, fostering collaboration in education, research, and professional training.