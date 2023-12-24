Telangana NRI arrested mid-air for molesting 8-year-old girl

Jeddah: An NRI hailing from Telangana was arrested on charges of molesting an eight-year-old girl on board a flight from Saudi Arabia to India.

The incident occurred on December 14, when the accused, a 49-year-old carpenter from Telangana, was on a transit flight to Hyderabad via Sri Lanka from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh and allegedly molested the minor girl.

The victim and her mother, nationals of Sri Lanka, were returning to Sri Lanka on the flight after visiting the child’s father, who is employed in Saudi Arabia.

Following the incident, the woman informed the cabin crew onboard, Sri Lankan media reports stated.

Upon reaching Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, the suspect was handed over to the local police by the cabin crew.

The victim and the suspect underwent medical examinations at the Negombo General Hospital, reports said. The suspect was produced in court and remained in police custody for further investigation.

Sri Lankan Airways is popular among a section of Indians as it offers quality service that include alcohol beverages and more luggage in addition to cost effective fares.