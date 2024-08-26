Telangana: NRI from Suryapet drowns in swimming pool in US

Praveen Kumar from Suryapet drowned after jumping into a community swimming pool without realising a change in depth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 26th August 2024 7:16 pm IST
drowning representational image
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A Telangana NRI drowned in an unguarded swimming pool after misjudging its depth in Atlanta state, USA on Sunday evening, August 25.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Thapsi Praveen Kumar, a native of Patharlapahad in Athmakur South mandal of Suryapet district.

He had reportedly gone for a swim at the community pool at 8 pm and jumped without realising the depth.

Praveen had been residing in the US with his wife Shanthi for six years where he worked as a teacher.

His family in India was informed about his demise by his wife.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 26th August 2024 7:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button