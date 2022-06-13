Telangana NRIs support KCR’s decision to enter into national politics

Hyderabad: Telangana NRIs from across the world unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to foray into national politics.

Telangana NRIs coordinator B.Ganesh moved a resolution seeking the support of NRIs to KCR’s move to enter into national politics in a Zoom meeting attended by NRIs from different countries.

Ahead of the launch of the National party – Bharatiya Rastra Samithi by TRS Chief, all the NRIs welcomed KCR to plunge into national politics in the meeting and adopted a resolution in this regard.

On the occasion, NRIs expressed their views. They said that the development of India will be possible under the leadership of KCR only.

They said that India is the land of natural resources but the successive governments have failed to utilise them to achieve the development goals. The union Government have no agenda to discuss in Parliament except provoking religious issues.

Views expressed by NRIs

NRI leader Mahesh said that KCR is likely to hold TRS state Executive and announce his foray into national politics officially. The TRS will also be rechristened as BRS in the meeting on June 19. He asserted to launch a campaign aiming to educate all Indian NRIs living in different countries about the growth and development witnessed in Telangana state under the leadership of KCR.

Anil Kurmachalam from the UK said that India registered low growth in BJP regime. KCR has set things right in just 7 years in the Telangana which was completely destroyed in the united Andhra Pradesh. He hoped India will progress at a Jet speed like Telangana which turns into Golden Telangana in the KCR regime.

NRI from Newzealand, Jagan is confident that KCR will definitely make his own mark in national politics and the NRI will support Bharatiya Rastra Samithi.

NRI Rajesh from Sidney (Australia) said the NRI already appealed to KCR to enter into national politics four years ago. His NRI wing will extend all support to KCR’s new political journey in national politics.

D Ashok from UK asserted a qualitative change in India. The union Government is giving away precious public assets to the corporate companies. A big change in India will be possible under KCR leadership only.

A Shyam Babu from Denmark said that KCR has realized the aspirations of the Telangana people by achieving the Telangana state. Now, the Telangana worrier will implement Telangana schemes in the country.

NRI Chitti Babu from Malaysia said it is a happy moment that the strong leader KCR is entering into national politics.

G Nagaraju from South Africa said that Congress and BJP ruled the country but there is no qualitative change. It is high time that the Telangana development model should be implemented in the country.KCR will lead the country towards a progressive path and the launch of the National party is imminent.

NRI Rahul from Jambia said that India will soon witness fast growth under KCR leadership.

Rajesh Hipparaj residing in South Africa said that Telangana has registered growth fast and also ahead of all states in the country. The NRIs will support KCR’s leadership.

A representative from Kuwait NRIs, Abhilasha said that Indian NRIs are struggling hard due to BJP policies. KCR will only make India number one in the world like Telangana achieved the top position in development.

Sridhar from Qatar welcomed KCR’s decision to plunge into national politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political moves brought a bad reputation to India. KCR will erase the ‘Boycott India’ impression created by present rulers.

Sridhar from Switzerland said that KCR’s political experience will help a lot to India in the present crisis in the country. He will also hold meetings with NRIs from other Indian states and seek their support.

Arvind from Germany said that NRIs have been suffering due to BJP policies. KCR’s progressive ideology will help India.

Mahipal from Oman and Satish from Bahrain extended their full support to the resolution in support of KCR’s entry into national politics. It is a proud moment that the Telangana leader will lead India soon. ” We strongly believe that a strong change change will happen in India and it will be possible by KCR only. “

Krishna Prasad from Singapore expressed concern that the Indian system completely destroyed after caste and religion played important role in the political system. The existing national parties have failed. He said KCR will bring a big political change in the country soon.

Krishna from Canada also supported KCR for entering national politics.

Ravinder from China said that KCR will definitely emerge as a strong national leader.

Afroz Khan from Qatar said that NRIs in Gulf countries are suffering from BJP’s religious Politics. The time has come to bury the political parties which promoted religious hatred.

Rajanikanth from the USA and B Ranga Reddy from Peru said that KCR will prepare an action plan for the optimum utilization of natural resources available in India and develop the country fast.

Several NRIs from different countries also attended the Zoom meeting and supported KCR’s decision to enter into national politics.