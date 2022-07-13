Telangana: NTV reporter Zameer washed away in floodwater

Jagtial: NTV reporter Nameer who had gone to Bornapalli Village, Raikal mandal for reporting was washed away while trying to cross flooded road in Jagtial.

As per details, Nameer and Syed Riyaz Ali went to the village in a car to report on nine farm labourers who were trapped in the village as water levels of the Godavari river rose.

While returning, he diverted the route at Ramojipet and took a short cut through Ramojipet SC Colony to Boopathipur SC Colony. While trying to cross flooded road, his car was washed away.

Though, Riyaz Ali managed to escape and ran into the village, Zameer is still missing.

Currently, teams and villagers are searching for the reporter.

Further details are awaited.