Telangana: Nursing applicants chosen for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: The state government is set to launch numerous training and capacity-building efforts to promote Telangana as the “skill capital of India” mainly in the healthcare industry, and to take advantage of the job market abroad.

Somesh Kumar said that Telangana’s government was pursuing partnerships with recognized private agencies in several countries to provide high-paying job opportunities for qualified nurses, particularly those from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

Also Read Hyderabad-based Marut Drones gets DGCA certification for AG 365 drone

He was speaking after a special training program for the pilot batch of nursing candidates chosen from Telangana for overseas job placements in Japan. He claimed that there is a significant need for nursing staff in many wealthy nations, including Japan.

The Chief Secretary urged the students to adopt a global perspective, put in great effort to enhance their talents, and pursue careers in other countries while assuring them of all the help the state government could provide.

Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), in collaboration with Navis Human Resources Pvt. Ltd., is hosting the program. After completing training and placement, candidates may be paid up to Rs 16 lakhs per year.

Special Chief Secretary of Labor, Employment Training, and Factories Department, Rani Kumudini Panchayat Raj, and Rural Development Secretary, Sandeep Sultania, Secretary for the Department of Health and Family Welfare, S. A. M. Rizvi, and Secretary (Industries Department) and CEO of TOMCOM, E. Vishnu Reddy, were present.