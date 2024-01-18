Telangana: o9 Solutions announces specialised supply chain skills academy

Hyderabad: o9 Solutions, an Analytics, AI & knowledge-powered platform for planning & decision-making enabling true Integrated Business Planning (IBP), has announced plans to setup a specialised supply chain skills academy in partnership with the Government of Telangana.

The announcement came after Telangana IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu, and the Principal Secretary of ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan’s meeting with Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

The goal of the initiative is to equip thousands of high-potential graduating engineers from the state with specialized supply chain skills that are in great demand from global companies across various manufacturing and retail industry verticals, a press release said.

The skills in which training will be provided span industry domain knowledge, product management, AI, and other technical skills that will help graduates be ready on day 1 to contribute to various Centres of Excellence that these companies are setting up to enable supply chain planning and execution processes.

o9 will support the initiative by providing knowledge and industry domain experts to drive the academy in both physical and virtual models.

The Government of Telangana will provide support accessing the education institutions and physical training infrastructure in the state, it further said.

Sridhar Babu said “Skilling across various sectors is of prime importance to the state and creating experts in the supply chain sector is of utmost importance to make Telangana a hub for manufacturing and exports. I thank o9 solutions for supporting the state in this important skilling initiative”.

Chakri Gottemukkala exclaimed, “We are happy to be providing this support to Telangana as it will enable significant employment opportunities for the youth in the supply chain processes of new investments coming to the state.”