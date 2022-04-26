Telangana: Of 7 injured in Kakatiya power plant blast, 3 critical

Hyderabad: Seven people were injured in a blast at the 500MW Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant (KTPP) at Chelpur village in Warangal district on Monday night at 08:00 pm. Five of the victims are contract workers, while two of them are permanent employees.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Circle Inspector of (CI) Chityal municipality Venkat, said that a blast had occurred between 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm on Monday night. Seven workers are injured of which three are in a critical condition.

Three of the victims were rushed to Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad from Warangal for treatment. Yashoda hospital’s public relations officer (PRO) Sampath speaking to this reporter said, “Three people with severe burn injuries were brought in at 03:00 am to our hospital on Tuesday.”

Of the three patients 40-year-old Veeraswamy has suffered 85% burns and is on ventilator. Seetharamulu also aged 40 has suffered 45% burns, while Venkateswarulu (44) has been inflicted with 50% burns.

The other four injured people were taken to Ajara hospital in Hanamkonda. They are undergoing treatment and are not in a critical condition at the time of writing this report.

“It was an accidental fire. The blast happened in the thermal plant miller in the 1st phase of the project. The mill workers in question were working on repairs,” said CI Venkat.

A few hours before the blast occurred, Union minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern region of India, G Kishan Reddy visited the thermal plant. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Eatala Rajender. As part of his two-day tour to Warangal, the two leaders visited the site to review the functioning of the plant.

As part of my 2 Day tour to Aspirational District – Jayashankar Bhupalpally in Telangana, visited Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant



During this visit interacted with the administration there & reviewed the functioning of the plant.

BJP MLA Sri @Eatala_Rajender garu and others joined pic.twitter.com/gJEwhx6ruX — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 25, 2022

An official First Information Report (FIR) has not been filed yet. However, the police at Ghanpur (Mulugu) branch have begun their investigation after the hospital intimated the police as part of their protocol.

(Veena Nair also contributed to the story.)