Telangana oil palm farmers affected by Centre; approach TRS MP

Hyderabad: The officials from Telangana Palm Oil Farmers Welfare Association filed a complaint accusing the Centre of negligence as a result of which they have suffered.

An association from Aswaraopet, Dammapet, and Sathupalli visited Khammam MP and TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao on Sunday and delivered a memorandum regarding the Centre’s attitude.

According to media reports, Rao assured the farmers that the welfare of farmers was the TRS administration’s top priority and that chief minister KCR would be made aware of their concerns.

Nageswara Rao stated that the state government has been helping farmers by providing numerous incentives and actions to provide profitable prices and that he would speak with the concerned union minister about the difficulties.

The farmers informed the MP that they were not receiving the support price as a result of changes in the global market and requested that the Centre take action to secure a proper support price. Losses were being incurred by the farmers as a result of market changes.

The representatives requested that the MP communicate with the Center and take action to ensure that the farmers would receive a support price between Rs. 15,000 and 20,000 per ton.