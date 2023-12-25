Telangana: One feared dead in accident amid thick fog

Hyderabad: One person is feared dead as a car plunged into Sivareddy Pet Lake in Vikarabad on Monday morning.

Five people, all from Hyderabad, were traveling in the car. Due to thick fog, the driver failed to clearly notice the road and accidentally drove the car into the lake.

One man, Gunasekhar, could not be rescued, while four other individuals were saved by locals.

The five people had come to Vikarabad Ananthagiri for a picnic on Sunday.

Rescue efforts are underway to trace and save Gunasekhar.

Heavy fog was reported across Telangana in the morning.