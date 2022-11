Hyderabad: A road accident at the Hyderabad-Warangal highway at Bibinagar of Yadadri-Bhongir district resulted in the death of one youngster while leaving another one injured on Monday night.



The incident happened when the motorcycle on which the riders were travelling collided with another vehicle on their way.

One of the two riders who died on the spot was identified as Badham Shekhar from Raheemkhangudem.

More information on the case is awaited.