Hyderabad to get more GHMC multi-purpose function halls

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to establish more multi-purpose function halls in the city. These function halls will have all facilities needed for weddings.

The decision was made after seeing the response to the earlier established function halls in Hyderabad. The urban poor is finding these halls as a cheaper alternative to expensive function halls and banquet halls in the city.

GHMC has proposed to add 16 more such function halls to the existing list of nine taking the total number to 25. The total of 25 function halls cost Rs. 95.70 crores.

Facilities

These function halls are equipped with separate rooms for brides and grooms, Kalyana Mandapam, dining area, modern kitchen, drinking water facility, parking facility, etc.

Apart from it, these functions have false ceilings, vitrified tiles, etc.

As the charges of these function halls are less compared to other function halls and banquet halls in Hyderabad, there will be a huge demand for them.

Anticipating huge demand, it has been decided to allot them on a first-cum-first-serve basis. Though the per day charge of the new function halls is not finalized, it will be less compared to other wedding venues in the city.

Marriage, banquet halls in Hyderabad see surge in advance bookings

Meanwhile, many marriage and banquet halls across the city are seeing a surge in requests for advance booking for the upcoming month.

One of the major reasons for the increase in the demand for marriage and banquet halls is ‘moodham’.

As per Vedic astrology, ‘moodham’ is considered inauspicious. Because of it, many weddings were postponed to December.

Even in December, there are only five days that are considered auspicious. They are December 2, 7, 8, 9, and 14.

All these factors are contributing to the rise in advance booking for function halls and banquet halls in Hyderabad.