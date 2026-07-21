Telangana orders month-long inspection of Gurukul schools

Hyderabad: In an attempt to ensure no food poisoning incidents occur during the current academic year, educational officers will carry out a month-long inspection, including field visits at all gurukul schools across Telangana.

Backward Class Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has instructed all Regional Coordinating Officers (RCOs) to spend three days a week on field visits and inspect at least six gurukul schools.

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He ordered strict monitoring of kitchens, food quality and hygiene check as well as quality education and better infrastructure.

He asked officials to expedite land acquisition and six per cent of the rent paid for leased buildings is earmarked for repairs and maintenance. Institutions will organise awareness sessions with psychologists and promote both physical and mental health.

“Encourage students to excel not just in academics but also in sports, arts and personality development. The government is ready to extend additional support and encouragement to talented students identified by the institutions,” he said.

The inspection will continue till August 31.