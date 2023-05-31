Telangana-origin student gets US Presidential Scholarship

Hyderabad: A US-based student who hails from Telangana has bagged the prestigious US Presidential scholarship.

Teja Koduru residing in Fairfax, Virginia was selected as one of the 161 outstanding American high school seniors, a statement from the United States Department of Education stated.

“Koduru is an outstanding American high school senior who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to school and community,” the statement read.

More than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 White House Commission on Presidential Scholars awards. The candidates are selected based on their college board SATs or ACTs examination or through

nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations.

Created in 1964, the US Presidential Scholars Program has honoured over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students so far.