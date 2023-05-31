Hyderabad: U Raja Babu becomes DG of DRDO’s missiles, strategic systems

Hyderabad: Eminent scientist Ummalaneni Raja Babu on Wednesday was appointed the Director General of DRDO’s (Defence Research and Development Organisation) missile and strategic systems.

The scientist who designed and conducted India’s first Anti-Satellite Test (A-SAT) will succeed Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, who retired on superannuation.

As Director of the DRDO’s premier avionics laboratory Research Centre Imarat, he worked on the development of numerous critical technologies and mission mode projects. He also worked on the development of advanced missile avionics for all tactical, ATGMs, strategic, cruise missiles and weapon systems for armed forces.

U Raja Babu, spearheaded India’s Ballistic Defense Program, contributing to the design, development and successful demonstration of Ballistic Missile Defense system capabilities.

During Mission Shakti’s demonstration, he led a group of 150 scientists and engineers which strengthened India’s defence capabilities.