Telangana-origin Uday Nagaraju appointed to UK House of Lords

Published: 12th December 2025 8:36 am IST|   Updated: 12th December 2025 8:57 am IST
Hyderabad: Uday Nagaraju, a native of Shanigaram village in Koheda mandal of Siddipet district, Telangana, has been appointed to the United Kingdom’s upper house — the House of Lords.

His appointment was made by King Charles III on the recommendation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Nagaraju is set to formally take the oath and assume his role as a member of the House of Lords in the coming days.

A prominent Labour Party member, Nagaraju had contested the North Bedfordshire constituency in the previous UK parliamentary elections, where he narrowly finished second.

He holds a master’s degree in Governance from University College London and is known for his contributions as a writer and policy expert.

He is the founder of “AI Policy Labs,” a think tank focused on artificial intelligence and public policy.

Having moved to the UK about two decades ago, Nagaraju has built a distinguished reputation in both political and academic circles for his work on governance and emerging technologies.

