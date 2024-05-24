Labour party to field Hyderabad-origin techie Uday Nagaraju in UK elections

Hyderabad: Uday Nagaraju’s journey from a Hyderabadi IT professional to political contender is on the brink of making history as he prepares for an electoral battle in the UK general elections scheduled to be held in January 2025.

55-year-old Uday, after his successful career in AI, recently announced his political career as a contestant from the Labour Party in North Bedfordshire.

However, Uday is not new to public service. Speaking to News18, his sister, Maitreyi Prasad, said, ““Uday had a keen interest in politics and public service from childhood. He is the founder of AI Policy Labs, which explores how AI can be used for social good. He is inspired by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Mahatma Gandhi due to the contributions they made in developing our country.”

After completing his early education in Warangal district, Uday completed the rest of his schooling in Hyderabad. He studied engineering at KITS in Ramtek, Maharashtra, and then left for the UK to peruse MS. He completed his masters last year at University College London in public administration. He currently lives with his wife and daughter in the UK.

After he was selected as a candidate from the Labour Party, Uday said to News 18: “Our towns and villages, like Biggleswade, Sandy, and Potton, have suffered under successive Conservative governments. We require an active MP who is accessible and prioritizes the interests of residents.”

He further added that “only a Labour government can deliver the change that North Bedfordshire needs to tackle crime and anti-social behavior.”