Telangana: Over 1.34 crore people tested under Kanti Velugu scheme so far

Hyderabad: Telangana government announced that over 1.34 crore people underwent eye examinations under the Kanti Velugu scheme so far.

As many as 19,95,659 visually impaired people including 63,18,637 males, 71,20,703 females and 7,042 transgenders were provided with free spectacles and medicines.

Additionally, 98,77,475 people were diagnosed without any eye problems covering 85% of eye examinations.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reviews the progress of the program on a daily basis and takes note of how many people have been tested and reading glasses distributed, while the medical officials at camps ensure that reading glasses are delivered immediately after completion of screening and prescription glasses within four weeks, a press note stated.

The scheme will go on till June 15.