Telangana: Over 1.34 crore people tested under Kanti Velugu scheme so far

The state government has further issued instructions to conduct this scheme for 100 days from January 19 to June 15 this year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2023 7:47 pm IST
Eye check up being conducted under the Kanti Velugu programme (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana government announced that over 1.34 crore people underwent eye examinations under the Kanti Velugu scheme so far.

As many as 19,95,659 visually impaired people including 63,18,637 males, 71,20,703 females and 7,042 transgenders were provided with free spectacles and medicines.

Additionally, 98,77,475 people were diagnosed without any eye problems covering 85% of eye examinations.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reviews the progress of the program on a daily basis and takes note of how many people have been tested and reading glasses distributed, while the medical officials at camps ensure that reading glasses are delivered immediately after completion of screening and prescription glasses within four weeks, a press note stated.

The scheme will go on till June 15.

