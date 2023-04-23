Telangana: Over 1.17 crore tested under Phase 2 of Kanti Velugu

Hyderabad: Telangana government announced that over one crore 17 lakh people underwent eye examinations under Phase 2 of the Kanti Velugu scheme in 59 working days.

Finance and health minister T Harish Rao expressed his delight at the success of the program and commended the administrative and medical staff along with the public representatives for their hard work and dedication towards the program’s success, said a press release on Sunday.

Harish Rao directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to ensure that Kanti Velugu is accessible to everyone who needs it. The remaining districts have been instructed to complete their targets within the next 41 working days.

The minister also ordered an increase in the number of special camps organised by courts, jails, police, press, and RTC for the distribution of glasses.

So far almost 15 lakh 86 thousand people have received reading glasses while another 9.95 lakh people have received prescription glasses post the eye examinations.

Out of the 1.17 crore people examined, 85 lakhs and 50 thousand people, 72 percent of the total, were found to have no vision-related issues.

CPR training has been provided to 73,370 health personnel, police, municipal, panchayat, and other personnel in the state. Mall owners, market complex associations, trade associations, and college students will also receive CPR training in various district centres.

The second phase of the welfare scheme that began on January 18 in Khammam district is on pace to check 1.5 crore people at 16,533 different locations in 100 working days. The state government hopes to finish Kanti Velugu Phase 2 by June 15.

As a part of the scheme, 1500 medical teams with ophthalmologists will visit all the districts for 100 days, conducting eye screening and vision tests as well as providing spectacles free of cost and providing medicines for common eye ailments.

The Kanti Velugu camps are organised at gram panchayat and municipal ward centres. Medical camps conduct eye examinations every week from Monday to Friday starting at 9 am until 4 pm. Special eye camps are also organised for government employees, press reporters and police personnel at their respective offices.