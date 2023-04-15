Telangana: Nearly 1 crore 9 lakh tested under Kanti Velugu

Hyderabad: Telangana government announced that over one crore 8 lakh people underwent eye examinations under Phase 2 of the Kanti Velugu scheme

In a statement released it said, “As of Saturday, 1,08,99,470 people from across Telangana got their eyes examined. About 17 lakh 20 thousand 200 have received free spectacles post the eye examination.”

The specialists identified that another 13,11,858 people are required to have prescription glasses. Out of the 96 lakh people examined, 78,67,170 had no vision-related issues.

Under the scheme, 7599 gram panchayats have been covered across the state and 2499 Municipal Corporations wards in Telangana have been covered.

The second phase of the welfare scheme that began on January 18 in Khammam district is on pace to check 1.5 crore people at 16,533 different locations in 100 working days. The state government hopes to finish Kanti Velugu Phase 2 by June 15.

As a part of the scheme, 1500 medical teams with ophthalmologists will visit all the districts for 100 days, conducting eye screening and vision tests as well as providing spectacles free of cost and providing medicines for common eye ailments.

The Kanti Velugu camps are organised at gram panchayat and municipal ward centres. Medical camps conduct eye examinations every week from Monday to Friday starting at 9 am until 4 pm. Special eye camps are also organised for government employees, press reporters and police personnel at their respective offices.