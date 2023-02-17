Telangana: Over 20 hospitalised after inhaling chlorine gas in Jangaon

Hyderabad: More than 20 people were rushed to the district hospital after they reportedly inhaled chlorine gas leaking from a tank installed for the purification of water supplied in Jangaon.

People residing in the nearby area where the tank was installed complained of breathing difficulties, cough and nausea following which they were shifted to the hospital by other locals on Thursday.

20 people wre rushed 2Jangaon Govt Hospital after thy complained of difficulty breathing nd vomiting aftr gas leakage frm chlorine tank installed 4r cleaning water in Jangaon Municipality Limits on Thursday night. @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress @Kalyan_TNIE @maheemahesh25 pic.twitter.com/3lYT9JCVkB — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) February 17, 2023

Those admitted to the hospital are reportedly stable after receiving treatment, while a few among them have also been discharged.

Officials have reportedly launched a probe into the matter while the townies sigh relief after the situation was brought under control.