Telangana: Over 20 hospitalised after inhaling chlorine gas in Jangaon

People residing in the nearby area where the tank was installed complained of breathing difficulties, cough and nausea.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th February 2023 11:57 am IST
Telangana: Over 20 people fall sick inhaling chlorine gas in Jangaon
(Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

Hyderabad: More than 20 people were rushed to the district hospital after they reportedly inhaled chlorine gas leaking from a tank installed for the purification of water supplied in Jangaon.

People residing in the nearby area where the tank was installed complained of breathing difficulties, cough and nausea following which they were shifted to the hospital by other locals on Thursday.

Those admitted to the hospital are reportedly stable after receiving treatment, while a few among them have also been discharged.

Also Read
Telangana: Man beheads mother over property dispute in Jangaon

Officials have reportedly launched a probe into the matter while the townies sigh relief after the situation was brought under control.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th February 2023 11:57 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button