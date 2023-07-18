Telangana: Over 32 students of pvt junior college fall ill due to ‘food poisoning’

While 15 students were reportedly discharged post-treatment when their condition stabilised, 15 others were moved to the emergency ward.

Photo of Masrath Fatima Masrath Fatima|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th July 2023 12:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: Over 32 students staying in the hostel of SR Prime Junior College at Bhattupally in Hanamkonda district took ill allegedly due to food poisoning on Sunday night.

The students complained of contamination in the food. Stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and vomiting are the symptoms they suffered after eating egg biryani served for dinner at the hostel mess.

Some of them were reportedly shifted to two separate hospitals in Hanamkonda and Warangal on Monday morning after their symptoms of food poisoning persisted.

Meanwhile, health officials along with a medical team from Kadipikonda PHC visited the private residential college at Bhattupally later in the day.

