Telangana: Over 40 KGBV students fall ill due to food contamination

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of food poisoning, over 40 girls at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Amarchinta fell ill due to food poisoning on Friday.

On Thursday night, they reportedly consumed contaminated food as dinner in their hostel mess, following which they experienced symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach ache.

Despite their pain, they were reportedly not taken to any hospital at night as there was only one teacher on duty on the night shift.

When their condition further deteriorated in the morning, they were taken to Amarchinta government hospital for treatment.

As eight among them were reported to be in serious health condition, they were transferred to Wanaparthy District Hospital where their condition stabilised after getting proper medication.

The students alleged the dinner they consumed was prepared from low-quality food items. They further said that rotten tomatoes were used in making the dinner allegedly because of the exorbitant prices of fresh tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the district collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar visited Wanaparthy District Hospital and inspected the wards where the students were being treated.

Following his inquiry, he launched a probe into the matter to determine the cause that resulted in the food poisoning incident.

Tejas Nandlal Pawar assured of action against those responsible for the incident and reassured everyone that the students were safe.

He also gave instructions to officials to prioritise cleanliness and hygiene while preparing food in government schools and hostels.