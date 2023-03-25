Telangana: Over 3K saplings planted at Medipally under Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: As part of the Green India Challenge Initiative, Rachakonda Police in association with the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite and Neuland Labs, conducted a mega sapling plantation of over 3000 saplings on Saturday at Medipally village.

Commissioner of Police D.S. Chauhan who was a part of the drive elaborated on the significance of trees in restoring oxygen levels of the environment.

Lauding chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Haritha Haram initiative for being the inspiration behind the Green India Challenge, the commissioner attributed that MP J. Santosh Kumar’s contribution has enhanced the forest cover in Telangana.

“Telangana tops in enhancing the forest cover. There is a definite need to promote and make people aware of the significance of planting trees and its overall impact on the environment,” the commissioner said.

Neuland Labs HR Head P Hemachandra said that their company is happy to be associated with this mega project.

200 plus volunteers including Neuland Labs employees and students of Aurora College participated in the event.

The Rotary Club which is the implementation partner of this plantation project has been instrumental in bringing together the stakeholders, a press release said.

Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite afforestation project chairman Rtn. Himanshu Guptha and president Rtn. Rohit Agarwal took part in the program.

The event further saw the participation of commissioner of police V. Satyanarayana, DCP Malkajgiri D Janaki, addl. DCP Admin C. Narmada, addl. DCP CAR Shameer, ACP Malkajgiri Naresh Reddy, SHO Medipally, G. Govardhanagiri, and others.