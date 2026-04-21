Telangana: Over 59K vehicle temporary registrations issued via Vahan portal

Hyderabad: Transport Commissioner K Ilambarathi announced that the state transport department has initiated a major step towards transparency by digitising vehicle-related services across the state.

He stated that the ‘Vahan Portal’, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the central government, is being implemented in a phased manner.

Speaking to the media on Monday, April 20, at the Transport commissioner’s office in Hyderabad, he addressed concerns regarding technical issues in the portal. He clarified that the Vahan portal will provide improved services and that several modules are already functioning successfully.

59,567 TRs issued so far

“The portal has been operational since March 23. So far, 59,567 temporary registrations (TR) have been issued at the dealer level, and 9,282 vehicles have received permanent registrations. Around 40,000 pending TRs will be cleared quickly,” he said.

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He further added that through the fancy number auction module, 1,262 special vehicle numbers have been allocated. “All modules are being integrated gradually. Within 15 to 30 days, the system will stabilise fully, ensuring uninterrupted services to vehicle owners,” Ilambarathi explained.

Training programs for dealers conducted

Training programs have already been conducted for automobile dealers across the state. A dedicated NIC team from Delhi is continuously monitoring the system to resolve technical issues at the ground level.

He also mentioned that software improvements are being made based on feedback received during a meeting held on April 19 with clerks and other officials.