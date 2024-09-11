Telangana: Over 6K driving licences suspended in 4 months

Hyderabad: A total of 6,916 driving licences have been suspended between April 1 and August 31. The suspensions were imposed for offences including speeding, drunk driving, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, wrong-side driving, and overloading.

According to the Transport Department of Telangana, over the past five years, fatal road accidents have resulted in 21,745 male and 13,308 female deaths, averaging 20 fatalities per day. The majority of these victims were aged between 25 and 45 years.

Earlier, the Hyderabad traffic police booked 4,056 motorists for drunken driving, with 65 individuals jailed on August 12 alone. Courts have imposed fines totalling Rs 76,43,700 on violators during this period.

Additionally, the traffic police reported filing and disposing of 3,495 charge sheets in various courts. Wrong-side driving has resulted in 8 deaths and 150 injuries over the past year. However, figures for 2024 up to July show a decrease, with 1 death and 128 injuries.

On August 7, a special drive led to 688 cases of wrong-side driving being booked, including 659 two-wheelers, 21 three-wheelers, and 8 four-wheelers.

Road crashes biggest cause of deaths due to unintentional injuries: Report

Road crashes are the biggest cause of deaths due to unintentional injuries in India, accounting for more than 43 per cent of such fatalities, with overspeeding being the leading reason, according to a new report.

The other contributors to deaths due to unintentional injuries are drowning, falls, poisoning, and burns.

“There were 4,30,504 deaths from unintentional injuries and 1,70,924 deaths due to intentional injuries in India in 2022. From 2016 to 2022, there has been a marginal increase in deaths due to unintentional and intentional injuries. Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) are the highest cause of unintentional injuries (43.7 per cent),” the report said.

While drowning accounts for 7.3 to 9.1 percent of such fatalities, falls contribute 4.2 to 5.5 percent, poisoning 5.6 percent, and burning 6.8 percent, it added.