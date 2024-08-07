Hyderabad traffic police book 688 cases for wrong-side driving

Hyderabad: Wrong side driving in the city has claimed 8 lives and left 150 others injured over the past year. In 2024 up to July, there has been a decrease, with 1 death and 128 injuries, said the Hyderabad Traffic police. The cops also booked 688 cases for wrong-side driving in a special drive on Wednesday, August 7.

During the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s special drive against wrong-side driving, the 688 cases comprised 659 two-wheelers, 21 three-wheelers, and 8 four-wheel vehicles.

Despite claims of emergencies from many violators, the Traffic Police emphasize that such actions jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

This violation is punishable under sections 119/177 177, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Offenders face fines of Rs. 1100 or can be booked under Section 281 BNS, which may result in imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of Rs. 1000, or both.

Hyderabad Traffic Police encourage citizens to remain vigilant and report violations through their Facebook page, X (Twitter), and the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626.