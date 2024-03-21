Telangana: Oxytocin injections seized by DCA in Balapur

Rangareddy: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, conducted a raid in Balapur in a coordinated operation along with the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Balapur Police, seizing stocks purported to be ‘Oxytocin Injections’ intended for misuse in cattle, an official said.

“Drugs Control Administration officials of Ranga Reddy Zone, in a coordinated operation along with the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Balapur Police, on March 19th & 20th conducted raids at D. No. 3-75/1/3, Salala, Kothapet, Balapur, Balapur mandal, Ranga Reddy District, which belongs to Salam-Bin-Mahmood Misri,” as per the official.

During the raid, officers detected 50 unlabeled transparent PET bottles, each of 200 ml purported to be Oxytocin Injections, DCA official said.

Salam-Bin-Mahmood Misri illegally stocked injections purported to contain Oxytocin for sale for the misuse of the drug in cattle. This misuse involves administering Oxytocin to dairy cattle to increase milk production. However, such unauthorised use of oxytocin may have adverse effects on animal health.

Officers seized the stocks during the raid, the official said.

Unauthorized stocking and sale of ‘Oxytocin Injections’ is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.

V Ravikumar, Drugs Inspector, Balapur, K Anvesh, Drugs Inspector, Shabad, L Raju, Drugs Inspector, Hayathnagar, Saida Babu, Inspector of Police, Special Operations Team (SOT), Bhupathi, Inspector of Police, Balapur Police Station and their staff are among the officers who carried out the joint operation.

Further investigation is underway.