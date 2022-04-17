Telangana: Paddy procurement center to be set up in Warangal

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th April 2022 5:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: The officials of the Warangal district are planning to set up more than 186 paddy procurement centres in Warangal to help the paddy farmers on the occasion of the harvesting of Yasangi paddy. The festival will commence in 10 days.

According to preliminary estimates, 1.86 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy will be harvested during the Yasangi season. The district collector, Dr B Gopi, stated that they had taken all necessary steps to ensure the smooth procurement of the paddy, Telangana Today reported.

“Last year, we set up a total of 186 centres. But we are planning to set up more centres. A total of six lakh gunny bags are available with us. However, we will procure additional bags based on the requirement. I assure you that there will be no shortage of the gunny bags this year,” he said.

Further, he stated, “I have asked Additional Collector Srivatsava to direct the civil supplies official to resolve the issue of the scarcity of the gunny bags.”

