Telangana: Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme launched by KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) in Nagarkurnool on Saturday, September 16.

The massive project will irrigate 12.30 lakh acres of land and provide drinking water to 1,226 villages in Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

KCR along with BRS party ranks moved towards Nagarkurnool in a huge convoy, where he was cheered by fans all the way. He received a grand welcome with flowers and aartis.

A wet run trial of the pump at Narlapur pump house was successfully conducted in the wee hours on Saturday.

🌊Krishna water gushed out from the delivery cistern of #PalamuruRangareddyProject



💧Wet run trial of the pump at Narlapur pump house was successfully conducted today in the wee hours.

The lifts, constructed as part of the first phase at Narlapur, Kolhapur Mandal, Nagar Kurnool district will now be commissioned from the pump lever project.

The scheme aims to draw water from the through Kothigundu, based on the backwaters of Srisailam.

Five lifts and six reservoirs have been constructed to facilitate the movement of 90 TMC of water in sixty days.

The first pump has been prepared in the initial pump house, with the pump house installed underground and a control centre on the surface.

The BRS government has transformed Telangana and made available the irrigation scheme along with huge irrigation projects without shortage of drinking water.

Water to flow on lands where drought danced, says KTR

Taking to X, BRS working president KTR said, “When the anticipation of generations comes to fruition. The world’s largest lifting scheme was unveiled on the grounds of migrant networks! In the lands where drought danced.”

Six districts of Sasyashyamalam have been blessed with water for southern Telangana! Yesterday. Palamuru labour threw stones at projects on foreign land!

This is the significance of Telangana after decades of searching for water.