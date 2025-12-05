Telangana panchayat polls: AIMIM's Najma Sultana files nomination in Baswapur.

Hyderabad: Najma Sultana, a two-time corporator from the Nanal Nagar division, also the wife of AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin, filed her nomination for the Baswapur sarpanch post in Medak on Thursday, December 4.

Baswapur is the native village of Mohiuddin, who was elected from the Karwan constituency in the 2018 and 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

In the 2019 Baswapur sarpanch election, his son contested but lost to BRS candidate Mallesh Goud, when the village had 699 votes.

The panchayat elections will be held on December 17.

While Mohiuddin has been attempting to secure a unanimous election by holding discussions with local leaders and promising support for the village’s development, a youngster from Panthulapally, a hamlet of Baswapur, is preparing to contest.

Telangana local body polls

The Telangana State Election Commission has issued the notification for the local body elections, scheduled to take place next month in three phases. Speaking with the media, state election commission chief Rani Kumudini informed that Telangana has over 1.66 crore voters.

She said that the first phase of polling will be held on December 11, the second phase on December 14, and the third phase on December 17.

“Nominations for the first phase will be accepted from November 27, for the second phase on November 30 and December 3 for the third,” she said.

“Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 1 pm, followed by counting from 2 pm onwards,” the officer said, adding, “The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the issuance of the notification.”

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is November 29, the second phase is December 2, and the third phase is December 5. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 30, December 3 and December 6.

The SEC has provided 17.08 percent reservation in gram panchayats for Backward Classes (BCs). Out of the total 12,735 gram panchayats, 2,176 have been reserved for BCs.

Among 31 districts where elections will be held, Siddipet has the highest BC reservation at 26.772. In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, no Gram Panchayat has been reserved for BCs.