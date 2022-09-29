Telangana: Panchayat Raj dept officer held for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested L Madhu, an assistant engineer who is employed by the Panchayat Raj department at Yalal Mandal in the Vikarabad district, on Thursday after allegedly he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant named Shiva Venkatappa, a civil contractor.

According to a press release issued by ACB, to record the measurement of Shiva’s contract work in the register and to send it to the divisional engineer of the Yalal sub-division for further action, the accused Madhu allegedly desired a bribe.

Madhu was brought before the special court after the ACB officials found a bribe amount of Rs. 30,000 in his possession.

The case is still under investigation.

The ACB urged the public to call the toll-free hotline 1064 in the instance that a public official demanded bribes so that necessary legal action might be taken.