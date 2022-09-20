Hyderabad: Two arrested by ACB officials for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested two persons – a town planning supervisor and a private architect for demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 here on Tuesday.

The accused are an architect Akula Ashok and A Srinivas Rao.

According to police, Srinivas Rao acted as the person who accepted bribes on behalf of Ashok.

A complaint was filed by A Devender Reddy, a resident of Saroornagar, who had applied for permission to construct a house. He was asked for a bribe amount of Rs 30,000. As per the plan, Srinivas Rao would receive the money.

Also Read Hyderabad Income Tax principal commissioner transferred to Mumbai

To catch them red-handed, the officials of ACB laid a trap and arrested both of them.

Meanwhile, the ACB has appealed to people to contact the 1064 toll-free number if any public servant demands a bribe.