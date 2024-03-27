Telangana: Panchayath Secretary arrested for Rs 3k bribe

The amount was recovered from the pocket of the officer.

Published: 27th March 2024
Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau officials arrested a Panchayath Secretary when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 3,000 from a person to issue a property valuation certificate.

The official, Chinnam Kiran, a Panchayath Secretary at Podichedu village, Mothkur mandal, Yadadri Bhuvangiri district, was trapped red handed when he took the bribe from the complainant George Mahesh.

The amount was recovered from the pocket of the officer and both his hands tested positive for fingerprints. The accused was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB case.

