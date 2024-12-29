Telangana: Parents withdraw children from govt school after poor quality food served

Hyderabad: A few people arrived at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) government school in Dilawarpur Mandal of Telangana’s Nirmal district on Sunday, December 29, and withdrew their children after they received complaints of poor food quality being served to students.

On Friday, the students were served rice that was allegedly not cooked well. Ten students suffered symptoms of food poisoning. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. After a while, five students were sent back to the hostel while the remaining five were under observation.

Narrating a conversation with his son, a man told the media, “My son is studying in class VII here. He has been complaining for 15 days that the food quality served is not good and has asked me to take him back home. Even the classes are not conducted properly.”

"Dad the classes aren't going on and the food served here is not good , I want to come home", a man narrates conversation with his son .



Harish Rao reacts to Nirmal incident

Reacting to the Nirmal incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy on the poor state of affairs of government schools in Telangana.

Rao said that the condition of government schools in Telangana is worsening as students continue to suffer from food poisoning, “Students are complaining to their families about the poor food quality at the government schools,” he said, adding that such incidents are rampant despite the recent death of a student who suffered food poisoning in Adilabad.

Taking a dig at the Telangana government, the former health minister alleged that during the BRS government, there were long queues at government schools for admissions. “Now the students are making a beeline to go back home from these residential schools,” he said.

“What more proof is required to show your failed governance in one year?” the Siddipet MLA asked CM Revanth in a post on X.