Telangana partners with Japan for Young India Skills University

Hyderabad: The Telangana government signed a preliminary agreement with the Hiroshima Institute of Technology (HIT) on Friday, August 28, to provide international-level technical education, skill training and employment opportunities to students of Young India Skills University (YISU).

Minister for Labour G Vivek Venkatswamy visited the Hiroshima Institute of Technology as part of his Japan tour and held extensive discussions with the institution’s leadership on technical education in Telangana, skill development and preparing human resources needed for industries.

The two sides resolved to develop a student exchange program to provide Telangana students with direct exposure to Japan’s technical education approach, laboratory-based training and industry-linked education system.

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They also decided to explore cooperation in areas such as faculty skill development, Training of Trainers (TOT), short-term technical courses, research and direct industry experience.

Discussions were held on enhancing cooperation, particularly in fields like advanced manufacturing, mobility, automobile technology, artificial intelligence (AI), electronics, automation, digital technologies and environmental technology.

The minister invited HIT representatives to visit Hyderabad to tour Young India Skills University and to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the partnership through subsequent discussions.

He also invited them to participate in the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2026.