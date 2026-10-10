Telangana pastor saves up Rs 10 coins for 3 yrs, buys bike

Joseph said that he had been saving up the coins from his transactions at grocery stores and other places.

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Group of people presenting a Honda motorcycle with a large cheque in an indoor setting.

Hyderabad: In an era where most people are going cashless, a pastor from Mancherial stood out by saving up change from his daily transactions to buy himself a bike.

Pastor Ravi Joseph from Luxettipet mandal took his stack of Rs 10 coins to a showroom and bought the two-wheeler with the coins he had been saving up for the past three years.

Joseph said that he had been saving up the coins from his transactions at grocery stores and other places. It took the staff nearly two hours to count the Rs 1.23 lakh in coins.

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Videos show Joseph opening up small plastic bags of the coins on a table as people around him stack them up into little piles.

Joseph and his family smile with joy as they accept the keys to the two-wheeler.

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