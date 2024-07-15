Telangana: Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy quits BRS, joins Congress

Hyderabad: As being speculated, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has formally joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. Along with him, former TPCC vice-president Gali Anil Kumar, who had defected to BRS before the assembly elections, made a ‘ghar wapsi‘ into the grand old party once again.

Mahipal has become tenth BRS MLA to quit the pink party since its defeat in the last Assembly polls, taking the Congress’ strength in Telangana Assembly to 74.

Revanth Reddy wrapped the tri-coloured scarf around their shoulders and welcomed them into the party. Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Notably, recently the properties of Mahipal Reddy and his brother were raided by the enforcement directorate (ED). Though speculations were that he could be joining the saffron brigade, it turned out that he ultimately chose Congress.

Meanwhile, G Anil Kumar, who had expected a ticket from Congress to contest from Narsapur, was denied a ticket. Disappointed by it, he had joined BRS and unsuccessfully fought the election. He then fought the Lok Sabha election from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment unsuccessfully.