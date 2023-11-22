Telangana: Pawan Kalyan campaigns for JSP-BJP alliance in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan said on Wednesday that he joined hands with the BJP in Telangana as he wants to see someone from the backward classes as the state’s Chief Minister.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader launched the campaign for BJP-JSP candidates for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections by addressing a public meeting in Hanamkonda.

“I have joined hands with the BJP to see someone from the backward classes as the CM,” he said while taking a dig at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to fulfil his promise of making a Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

The BJP has promised that if voted to power, it will make someone from the backward classes the Chief Minister. JSP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, has backed the promise.

Under the seat-sharing agreement for the November 30 elections, the BJP has left eight seats for JSP and fielded candidates in 111 constituencies.

Addressing the maiden election meeting in support of BJP candidates in Warangal, Pawan Kalyan claimed that he was one among those who supports Telangana.

“Telangana has given me immense strength. With the same spirit, I am fighting rowdies in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Hoping that the youth of Telangana will support him, the actor said he would undertake a yatra in Telangana just like he is doing in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan also vowed to accomplish the change for which the sons of Telangana laid down their lives.

He said it is painful to see a state which came into existence with sacrifices has become a victim of corruption.

