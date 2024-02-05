Telangana: Payment window for TOSS Intermediate, SSC exams to open on Feb 12

Hyderabad: Telangana Open School Society has announced the dates for submission of fee for SSC and Intermediate exams scheduled in April/May 2024.



“This includes individuals who have registered during the academic year 2023-24, candidates enrolled in prior years who took exams but did not pass, and candidates enrolled in previous years but did not participate in exams,” the notification said.

The fee can be paid online through http://www.telanganaopenschool.org or TS ONLINE / MEE SEVA centers in the State. The payment window will open on February 12 till February 21. Candidates can also pay their fee from February 22 to February 27 with a fine of Rs 25 per paper. From February 28 till March 4, candidates can pay the fee with Rs 50 fine per subject.

The timetable will be communicated in due course, and individuals are encouraged to periodically check the website for updates on the timetable and other instructions, an official release said