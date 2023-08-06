Telangana pays rich tributes to Professor K Jayashankar

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday paid rich tributes to Telangana ideologue Professor K Jayashankar on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, state ministers and leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) recalled the key role played by the former vice-chancellor of Kakatiya University in the Telangana movement.

Chief Minister KCR, ministers and MLAs paid floral tributes to Jayashankar in the Assembly hall.

MPs, other public representatives and officials offered tributes to the late leader at various programmes held across the state.

KCR said that professor Jayashankar, who fought till his last breath for Telangana statehood, will be remembered in the hearts of people forever. He recollected Jayashankar’s sacrifices and services for the achievement of Telangana state. The CM said that the Telangana government is fulfilling the aspirations of Jayashankar who advocated the importance of a separate Telangana state for the welfare and equality of all sections.

The Chief Minister said that the Telangana state emerged as a role model for the country by achieving many milestones in the areas of irrigation, agriculture, education and healthcare in a nine-year period.

The state is also leading in social development along with agriculture and IT sector. Today, the world is looking at Telangana because many countries are impressed with the growth trajectory of the state. KCR said that the Telangana state will move forward with a goal of achieving “Golden Telangana” (Bangaru Telangana) and the development of all the sections as dreamed by Jayashankar.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao paid tributes to Jayashankar at a programme held at BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan.