Telangana: PDS rice worth Rs 4.19 lakh seized in Jangaon

Hyderabad: Six people were held in Jangaon on Wednesday by the local task force police with 131 quintals of rice. The rice worth Rs 4,19,200 was meant for distribution under the Public Distribution System on the outskirts of Garnepalli village under the Zaffargadh police station limits.

Additional DCP and Task Force incharge Vaibhav R Gaikwad further added that two mini-trucks and a motorcycle was also seized after arresting six persons involved in the illegal purchase and sale of the rice.

The people arrested were identified as Gugulothu Narasimha, Gugulothu Jyoythi, Tejavath Prakash, Bhukya Jayender, Bhukya Chilikamma, and Gugulothu Ramesh. One suspect, Dhirender of Chilpur, is absconding.

The arrested persons, along with the seized rice, were handed over to the Zaffargadh police for further action.