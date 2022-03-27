Telangana people are happy with state govt performance: Prashant Kishor

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has ruled out the snap midterm poll in the state and instead gearing up to win 3rd term in the office and to play an active role in the national politics.

The well-known poll strategist Prashant Kishor said that the people of Telangana are satisfied with the government’s performance. He indicated that there is anger among the youths regarding delays in appointments in government jobs and advised the government to address this issue.

The Chief Minister said that Prashant Kishor is his good friend and “we are working together”.

According to sources, the team of Prashant Kishore has conducted a survey in the state and submitted a report to the government. The report concluded that “the people of the state are satisfied with the government.”

Some of the suggestions Prashant Kishor made to the government are completion of appointments in government jobs within 1 year, addressing the issue of district, zone, multi-zone division and its ensuing issues of the employees, transfer of the officials serving on their post for a long time which is causing anger among their subordinate, justice to the old party leaders who did not get any post during the two terms of the government and barring the MLAs from interfering in the official duties.

Prashant Kishor also suggested that specific examples of welfare schemes should be highlighted among the people and set up a social media cell to counter the BJP propaganda.

Prashant Kishor advised the government not to give tickets to those MLAs who have a negative image and to narrow the gap between the senior and junior leaders of the Party.