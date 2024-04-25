Telangana: People can file affidavits on KLIS, says probe panel chief

Hyderabad: Former Patna High Court chief justice PC Ghosh, who heads the judicial inquiry commission on the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, said that a public announcement will be made on Medigadda barrage and the structural issues concerning it, and a month will be given to people for filing their affidavits with their opinions on the project.

Speaking with the media in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25, Ghosh said that only after receiving the people’s opinions, those who were involved in the project works will be summoned for questioning.

He said that the judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project was happening considering all the facts including the evidence, and that he would meet the NDSA (national dam safety authority), engineers, and if needed, IIT and other institutions on the matter.

He said that he would also consider the CAG (comptroller and auditor general) report on KLIS at a later stage. He also informed that during his next visit to the state, he would visit the Medigadda barrage.

On being asked whether he would summon former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that he wouldn’t go by face value and that only after gathering enough evidence and facts that those responsible will be summoned.

Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met Ghosh during his visit.