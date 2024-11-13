Telangana: People complain against rat infestation in Hanamkonda govt hospital

Frustrated over the increasing rat infestation, a few attendants told the media that the hospital authorities haven't taken any action to address the issue despite repeated complaints.

Rat seen entering food at Hanamkonda government maternity hospital

Hyderabad: Attendants at the government maternity hospital in Hanamkonda are facing a major issue due to rat infestation over the past few days.

A few patients have reportedly raised the issue of rats climbing onto beds while they rest. A video that has gone viral from the government maternity hospital shows rats entering the food baskets brought by the attendants.

They urged the authorities to address the issue at the earliest saying that the patient’s well-being and safety are at risk.

