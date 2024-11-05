Hyderabad govt hospital staff accused of demanding money from new mothers

Hyderabad: The situation at the government modern maternity hospital at Petlaburj seems to be deteriorating further as the doctors continue to seek money from patients and their families for handing over babies.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri visited the hospital and expressed dismay over the prevailing situation. “This is a renowned hospital where people from low-income families come for deliveries and this has continued for ages. However, the current staff is resorting to corruption. They are demanding Rs 2,000 to hand over newborns to the mothers,” he said.

The former Yakutpura MLA added that the staff is demanding an amount based on the nature of work. He alleged that corruption has increased too much at the Hyderabad government maternity hospital. Last week, Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali also admonished the hospital staff and warned them against seeking money for handing over babies.

Quadri further said that an attendant faced a similar issue adding that the police had been deployed at the hospital to address any untoward incidents. “However, if the security personnel use force against the patients and attendants there is no point of having them here,” he remarked.

The AIMIM leader assured the Hyderabad public that he would take up the issue with the superintendent of the government modern maternity hospital. He directed the resident medical officer to make efforts to do away with the corrupt activities.

He called for an enquiry and suspension of those responsible for demanding money. A patient from Bandlaguda was turned away by the maternity hospital due to the alleged unavailability of wards or beds.

An attendant said that he paid Rs 3,000 to the staff after the birth of his son. Quadri said that the AIMIM is ready to help the people visiting the hospital adding that steps will be taken to revamp the security staff to curb the corruption.

A few attendants raised concerns over the security staff not assisting them while they were being intimidated by the hospital staff. “Let bygones be bygones, this is the last opportunity for the security personnel. I have spoken to the inspector and I hope that there will be no lack of response from the personnel in the future,” Quadri concluded.